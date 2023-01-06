Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Welltower Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Down 2.1 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.