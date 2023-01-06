Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

