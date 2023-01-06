Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($8.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.80). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.79) per share.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

BA opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

