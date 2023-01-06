Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Shares of EGP stock opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $219.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.