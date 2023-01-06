Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.66.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after buying an additional 374,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after buying an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after buying an additional 1,943,766 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 583,138 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

