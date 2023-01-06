Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Crédit Agricole’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.63. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

