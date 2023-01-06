Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

