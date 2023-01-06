Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Ventas Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Ventas stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -425.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

