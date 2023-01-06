JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up to $22.01

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $23.22. JFrog shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,684. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 877.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

