Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.