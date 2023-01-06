Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

