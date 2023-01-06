JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.8% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 150.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

