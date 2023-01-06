JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

