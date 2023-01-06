JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

