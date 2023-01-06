JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Sarah Whitney Acquires 3,927 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,344.70).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 432.95 ($5.22) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 386 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 474 ($5.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

