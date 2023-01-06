KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.72) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $33.00 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

KBC Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

