Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.6% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.