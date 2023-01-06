Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,014 shares of company stock worth $5,133,004. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

