LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($125.53) to €91.00 ($96.81) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($97.87) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($78.72) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $135.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

