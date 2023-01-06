Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 427,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

MTRN opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $428.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

