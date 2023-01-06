Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $794,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.