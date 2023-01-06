Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

