Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,700 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 32,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leidos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.01 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

