Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,700 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 32,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leidos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.01 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
