Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.65 and a 200-day moving average of 14.16. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 6.14 and a one year high of 47.59. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The company had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.