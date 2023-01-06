MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 24.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.58. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

