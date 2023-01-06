McAdam LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $338.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

