Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCG. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 380,981 shares of company stock worth $1,433,125 over the last three months. 73.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 264.62% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

