Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

HD stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average of $298.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $409.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

