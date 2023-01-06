Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $175.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

