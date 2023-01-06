Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several research firms recently commented on MYBUF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

