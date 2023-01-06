Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

