Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average is $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

