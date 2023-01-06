Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Microsoft by 29.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

