Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

