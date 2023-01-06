Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

