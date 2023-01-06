Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

