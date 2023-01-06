Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft by 41.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 92,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 103,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $222.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

