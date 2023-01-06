Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $270.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.88.

MSFT opened at $222.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

