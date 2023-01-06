Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of MAA opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

