Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.79.

MHK stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $183.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

