Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

