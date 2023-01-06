Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

