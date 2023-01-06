Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

