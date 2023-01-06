Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.71.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($271.28) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($257.45) to €246.00 ($261.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $34.18.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

