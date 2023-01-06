Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE NBR opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

