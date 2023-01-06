National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,056,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,752 shares of company stock worth $4,572,615. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

