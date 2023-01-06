Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,698,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 423.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,094 shares of company stock worth $17,558,726. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

