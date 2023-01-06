New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYCB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

