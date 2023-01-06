Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 324,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 178,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NWL opened at $14.11 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.