Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Nomura by 41.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

